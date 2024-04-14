Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian following Iran’s drone attack on Israel, during which Tehran launched 300 drones and missiles.

Fidan emphasised Türkiye's desire to avoid further escalation in the region following the retaliatory attack against Israel late on Saturday and conveyed that Ankara wishes for actions that could escalate tension to cease, diplomatic sources reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian indicated that the retaliatory operation against Israel has concluded and that Iran does not intend to launch a new operation unless provoked.

Amirabdollahian warned that in the event of another attack on Iran, the response will be stronger.

The Iranian retaliation was triggered by an Israeli air strike in Syria, which claimed the lives of Iran's Revolutionary Guard generals.

The barrage of drones and missiles marks the first instance of Iran launching an attack directly from its own territory against Israel.

The attack has sparked concerns among those who fear that Israel's potential response against Iran could trigger yet another escalation in the already volatile region.

