EPL title blow for Liverpool after Crystal Palace loss
Crystal Palace beat Liverpool 1-0 on Sunday to leave Liverpool's hopes of winning the English Premier League title in jeopardy.
Liverpool are now two points behind league leaders Manchester City, with both teams having played 32 matches. / Photo: AFP
April 14, 2024

Liverpool's quest for a Premier League title in manager Jurgen Klopp's final season with the team suffered a huge blow with a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday that left them third in the table.

Eberechi Eze scored in the 14th minute to stun the Anfield faithful in the third consecutive disappointing result for Liverpool.

Klopp's men are even on 71 points with second-placed Arsenal, who were playing later on Sunday, and two behind provisional leaders Manchester City.

Tyrick Mitchell found Eze unmarked in the box after some good passing and Eze slotted home with his first touch to put Palace ahead.

Europa League defeat

Poor finishing by Liverpool, including Curtis Jones's shot on a breakaway that he fired wide, secured the win for the visitors.

Liverpool were coming off a 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday and a costly 2-2 draw with Manchester United in their previous league game on April 7.

SOURCE:Reuters
