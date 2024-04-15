AFRICA
Namibia's ruling party calls for expulsion of EU envoys
The EU envoys have been criticised for meeting opposition party leader Panduleni Itula last Tuesday.
Swapo youth executive Ephriam Nkongo called the meeting 'unacceptable'. Photo: Others / Others
April 15, 2024

Members of Namibia’s ruling party, the South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO), have called for the expulsion of European Union (EU) envoys from the country over a meeting with a top opposition figure last week.

The EU envoys met the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) opposition party leader Panduleni Itula last Tuesday at the residence of the German ambassador Thorsten Hutter in the capital, Windhoek.

SWAPO criticised the meeting with Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, saying it amounted to "highly questionable diplomacy," local media reports.

With Namibia heading to the polls in November, the meeting was seen as suggesting potential interference in the upcoming elections in the southern African country.

SWAPO youth league reaction

SWAPO Party Youth League (SPYL), in a statement on Sunday, urged authorities to declare ‘’representatives who seek to interfere in the internal affairs of our country as persona non grata’’

‘’The former colonisers must understand that Namibia is forever free, sovereign, and independent.

''We call on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, under the leadership of Minister Peya Mushelenga, to declare any foreign missions’ representatives who seek to interfere in the internal affairs of our country persona non grata, without compromise,’’ SPYL said in a statement.

EU statement

The EU, however, has denied the allegations, with EU ambassador to Namibia Ana-Beatriz Martins saying the meeting was ‘’part of the EU’s general engagement with relevant actors in Namibia, as is normal for all diplomatic missions to perform’’

“Naturally, the EU heads of missions did not discuss matters that fall within the purview of the government of Namibia, nor did we comment on or prejudge the outcome of any election,” Martins said in a joint statement with other EU ambassadors.

The statement stressed that EU member states enjoy a warm and longstanding relationship with Namibia based on shared values and mutual respect.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
