Turkish FM Fidan, UN Chief Guterres discuss recent regional developments
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres exchanged views on situation in Palestine's Gaza, Turkish diplomatic sources say.
In a phone call on Monday, Fidan and Guterres also exchanged views on situation in Gaza.
April 15, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the recent regional developments with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

In a phone call on Monday, Fidan and Guterres also exchanged views on situation in Palestine's Gaza.

The Cyprus issue and navigation safety in the Black Sea were also on the agenda, the sources added.

Tehran launched more than 300 missile and drone attacks across Israel on Saturday evening in a retaliation to a Tel Aviv’s air strike on the Iranian consulate in Syrian capital Damascus on April 1 in which seven members of Revolutionary Guards including two generals were killed.

Regarding the recent developments in the Middle East, Türkiye said it will continue efforts to prevent the triggering of a process that would permanently damage the stability of the region and lead to greater global conflicts.

Ankara said it is "once again sending clear messages to the Iranian authorities and to the Western countries that have an influence on Israel, to urge all to put an end to the escalation".

