Cole Palmer scored four goals to put Chelsea within touching distance of the Premier League's top six after a 6-0 win over Everton on Monday.

The England international has been a shining light in an otherwise disappointing campaign for the Blues and moved level with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's 20 Premier League goals in the race for the Golden Boot.

Palmer secured the game as he completed his hat-trick inside 30 minutes before Nicolas Jackson also struck before half-time.

However, the night was not without drama for Chelsea as Palmer had to fend off teammates Jackson and Noni Madueke to score his fourth from the penalty spot.

"We cannot behave in this way. I told them this is the last time I accept this type of behaviour," said Pochettino after his biggest win as Chelsea boss to date.

Ninth place

Despite an eight-game unbeaten Premier League run, Chelsea remain in ninth but are now just three points adrift of sixth-placed Newcastle with a game in hand to come.

And they will head into Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against City confident they can end the holders' quest for a second consecutive treble.

"The most importan t thing now is to build a team which is consistent," added Pochettino.

"We were not consistent enough. We need to learn and learn quick."

Demoralised Everton

A demoralising defeat leaves Everton still perilously placed just two points above the relegation zone.

Nottingham Forest visit Goodison Park in a huge relegation six-pointer on Sunday and Sean Dyche's men will need to improve at both ends of the field to prolong their 70-year stay in the top flight.

"It's the most embarrassed I've felt as an individual and part of a team in my time in football," said Everton defender James Tarkow ski.

The visitors were dealt a blow before kick-off as Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed out due to a hamstring injury.

His deputy Beto spurned a glorious chance to open the scoring when he somehow turned over Seamus Coleman's cross from point-blank range.

Palmer was not so forgiving at the other end as he made another case to be crowned as the Premier League's player of the year.

City must regret letting the 21-year-old leave for what now looks like a bargain £40 million ($50 million) in September.

