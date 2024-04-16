Nigerian security forces have killed dozens of militants including several senior commanders of the terror group, ISWAP, in the north of the country, the military said on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Air Force carried out airstrikes in the north-eastern state of Borno targeting the group's hideouts on the shores of Lake Chad, a military statement said.

ISWAP is a splinter group from Boko Haram. They have been waging an insurgency in Nigeria and neighbouring Niger, Cameroon and Chad killing thousands of civilians and security forces as well as displacing millions of others.

"The operation has significantly degraded the capabilities of the ISWAP group in the region," the Nigerian Air Force said in a statement.

Militants killed

The airstrikes in Kolleram village were carried out on Saturday but made public by Tuesday.

At least 30 militants were killed including the group's senior commanders Ali Dawud, Bakura Fallujah and Mallam Ari, the military said.

"These airstrikes represent a crucial step forward in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria," the statement said.

The bombardment destroyed a key facility used by the group for food processing activities, it added.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.