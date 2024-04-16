Niger is set to deliver 150 million litres of diesel to supply power stations in neighbouring Mali as the West African nation faces recurrent electricity outages, Mali's presidency said on Tuesday.

Around 11 million people, or roughly half of the population, have access to electricity in Mali, which has been ruled by military leaders since a 2020 coup.

But the national energy company (EDM-SA) is crumbling under more than 200 billion CFA francs ($330 million) of debt and is no longer able to ensure continuous electricity supply in the capital Bamako and other Malian towns.

The head of Mali's junta, Colonel Assimi Goita, on Tuesday met Niger's oil minister, Mahaman Moustapha Barke, to finalise "a partnership agreement for the sale of 150 million litres of diesel to Mali," the Malian presidency said in a statement.

Sahel alliance

"This fuel will be destined for the company Energie du Mali (EDM-SA) to supply the country's various power stations," said Barke, quoted in the statement.

In February, Niger announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the supply of diesel to Burkina Faso, Mali and Chad, countries governed by military regimes.

Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali have joined together to form an Alliance of Sahel States (AES), and in February announced their withdrawal from the West African bloc ECOWAS.

Nigerien authorities in November inaugurated a giant pipeline that will carry crude oil extracted from the southeastern Agadem oil field to neighbouring Benin.

Oil production

The oil is extracted by the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), owned by the Chinese state.

Authorities in Niger said on April 13 that they had obtained a loan of $400 million from their Chinese partner as an "advance" on the forthcoming sale of crude oil, the marketing of which is due to begin in May.

The country intends to increase its oil production to 110,000 barrels per day, of which 90,000 barrels are to be exported.

