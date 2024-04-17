AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Zambia seeks nearly $1b aid amid 'worst drought'
More than 6 million people are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance, President Hichilema says.
Zambia seeks nearly $1b aid amid 'worst drought'
The drought induced by the El Nino weather phenomenon is wreaking havoc across southern Africa. Photo / Reuters
April 17, 2024

Zambia said it needs nearly $1 billion to deal with the worst drought the country has ever recorded and provide "life-saving" assistance to millions of people.

President Hakainde Hichilema on Tuesday appealed for help in a televised address, saying about half of the southern African nation's 20 million people have been adversely impacted by the prolonged dry spell induced by the El Nino weather phenomenon.

"Zambia has experienced extremely low rainfall this year, culminating in the worst drought the country has experienced since records began," he said.

The lack of rain has devastated the agricultural sector, affecting crops and pastures, Hichilema said.

Urgent assistance

More than 6 million people are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

But Zambia, which declared drought a national disaster in February, only has about $51 million of the $940 million it needs to deal with the crisis, he added.

"With a heavy heart, on behalf of our government and the people of Zambia, we hereby appeal to the international community, our partners within the country, the private sector, the church and civil society organisations, to support our plan financially and materially in mitigating the devastating effects of the drought," he said.

Global temperatures

The naturally occurring El Nino climate pattern, which emerged in mid-2023, usually increases global temperatures for one year afterwards.

It is currently wreaking havoc across southern Africa, where Zimbabwe and Malawi have also declared a national disaster and asked for international support due to the lack of rain.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us