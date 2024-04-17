TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish police continue to arrest suspects linked to Daesh
Security sources state that the arrests follow the issuance of arrest warrants by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office against 14 individuals connected to the terror group's Dashisha headquarters in northeastern Syria.
Turkish police continue to arrest suspects linked to Daesh
Carrying out over a thousand operations against Daesh since June 1, 2023, Turkish police apprehended over two thousand suspects. / Photo: AA Archive  
April 17, 2024

Türkiye has arrested 20 terror suspects with links to the Daesh terror group in the country's bustling metropolis of Istanbul and other cities.

The arrests came after the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued arrest warrants for 14 individuals linked with the terror group’s Dashisha headquarters in Hasakah, northeastern Syria, said the security sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

"Turkish police arrested 20 suspects in "BOZDOĞAN-26" operations, carried out simultaneously in seven provinces, against Daesh terrorist organisation", Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Wednesday.

He emphasised, "With your prayers and support, our resolve remains unwavering as we persist in our struggle for the peace, unity, and solidarity of our nation until the last terrorist is neutralised."

Operations after church attack

Türkiye has intensified its efforts against Daesh after the terrorist group's attack on an Italian church in late January, claiming one life during Sunday Mass.

Carrying out over a thousand operations against Daesh since June 1, 2023, Turkish police apprehended over two thousand suspects.

Türkiye, being one of the first countries to designate Daesh as a terrorist organisation in 2013, has faced multiple attacks by the group.

Over 300 victims have lost their lives, and hundreds more have been injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us