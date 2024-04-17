SPORTS
Arsenal bundled out of Champions League
Arsenal have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal on Wednesday.
Arsenal did not show a sense of urgency in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. / Photo: AFP
April 17, 2024

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich powered in a 63rd-minute header to give the Germans a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday and send them through to the semifinal for the first time in four years with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Germany international Kimmich timed his run into the box perfectly to connect with a Raphael Guerreiro cross and put Bayern, who had earlier hit the woodwork twice from a double chance, in the driving seat following a 2-2 first-leg draw.

The visitors, bidding to reach the competition's semifinal for the first time since 2009, failed to show any sense of urgency in the second half with the hosts in complete control.

The Bavarians, enduring their worst domestic season in more than a decade after failing to win both the Bundesliga title and the German Cup, will next face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the last four.

SOURCE:Reuters
