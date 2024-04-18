By Emmanuel Onyango

The authorities in Seychelles are investigating suspected gas attacks in the Indian ocean island nation that led to the closure of parliament, the Supreme Court and several schools earlier this week.

A reward of 100,000 Seychellois Rupee ($7,425) is being offered to anyone who may have credible information on the source of the gas, Internal Affairs Minister Errol Fonseka told Parliament on Wednesday.

At least 353 cases including children have been reported so far in health centres, with victims complaining of headaches, itching and stomach pains, the minister said, with no indication if the cases were reported countrywide.

President Wavel Ramkalawan, who is attending an international ocean conference in Greece said "he feels for those who have been affected, especially the children who have breathed in the unknown substance and have fallen ill."

Learning disrupted

The first case was reported last week at Perseverance Secondary School in the capital, Victoria, where a strong odour disrupted learning before more cases were confirmed by the Disaster and Risk Management Division (DRMD).

Initial concerns of an accidental discharge from the state petroleum company have since been ruled out.

"There are no agencies that use chemicals in their operations such as Seypec (Seychelles Petroleum Company) who have reported having an accidental discharge," said Fonseka.

"We are now treating this as a criminal case... all indications point to criminality. I also want to inform the national assembly that the police is intensifying its work on all levels," the minister is quoted as saying by the national news agency.

Spreading fear

He said the suspected attacks were mainly aimed at spreading fear.

The main opposition party, United Seychelles, has called for decisive actions to arrest those behind the suspected gas attacks.

"We sincerely hope that the individuals responsible for these heinous acts will be apprehended and brought to justice the soonest," it said.

