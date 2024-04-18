TÜRKİYE
Erdogan calls for unified Western response against Israel's actions in Gaza
"We've seen Western countries respond unanimously to Iran's retaliation. Same actors now need to unite in telling Israel 'enough'," says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan said "Israel's attempts to twist the agenda, hide the brutality in Gaza as well as remove that from the agenda should not be allowed to happen." / Photo: AA / Others
April 18, 2024

The Turkish president has urged a united response from Western countries on Israel's actions in Gaza, just like they reacted to Iran's recent retaliatory strikes.

"We've seen Western countries respond unanimously to Iran's retaliation. Same actors now need to unite in telling Israel 'enough'," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a joint news conference with his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan in Ankara on Thursday.

Iran launched an airborne attack Saturday on Israel in retaliation for an April 1 air strike on its diplomatic compound in the Syrian capital. It is said to have fired more than 300 drones and missiles, with almost all intercepted by the air defence systems of Israel and its allies – the US, France and the UK.

"One of the biggest massacres of the last century has been taking place in Gaza for 195 days. We must step up our efforts to stop the massacres in Gaza," the Turkish president said. "An immediate and lasting ceasefire must be achieved as soon as possible, and then we must straightaway take steps to realise a two-state solution."

Erdogan said "Israel's attempts to twist the agenda, hide the brutality in Gaza as well as remove that from the agenda should not be allowed to happen."

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in which nearly 1,200 people were killed.

Nearly 34,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed, besides causing internal displacement, destruction and conditions of famine.

SOURCE:TRT World
