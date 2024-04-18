TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
TRT World documentary wins gold medal at NYF TV & Film Awards
Kenya – Fighting for Water | Off The Grid Documentary
TRT World documentary wins gold medal at NYF TV & Film Awards
Kenya – Fighting for Water | Off The Grid Documentary. Photos: Others / Others
April 18, 2024

TRT World’s award-winning documentary series "Off the Grid" has bagged a gold medal with its episode "Kenya – Fighting for Water"at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards.

"TRT World's efforts to be the voice of oppressed communities worldwide has once again been confirmed with an award, following an Emmy," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun wrote on X on Saturday.

"As always, we will continue undertaking work that makes a global impact. I wholeheartedly congratulate the TRT family and @trtworld team," he added.

The episode, which reveals the difficulties experienced by millions of people in Kenya, where it has not rained for years, was awarded in the Human Concerns category of the NYF TV & Film Awards.

Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, Turkish national broadcaster TRT's director general, also celebrated the development by the English-language branch of the company.

"Congratulations to the entire @trtworld team! Our broadcasting vision is set to continue creating impactful global works," he said on X.

"This award proves once again that TRT World tackles issues in different parts of the world with its unique perspective," Deputy General Manager Omer Faruk Tanriverdi added.

The "Ukraine War Diaries" episode of the series, which depicted the devastating impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, was also awarded in the "News and Current Affairs" category at the International Emmy Awards in September 2023.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us