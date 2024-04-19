There was no missile attack on Iran, an Iranian official has told the Reuters news agency, countering earlier US media reports of a missile strike on the country,

Iranian spokesman for the space agency was also quoted as saying that there were no reports of missile attacks, and the country's air defences shot down several drones in the skies above Isfahan province.

Two US officials have however confirmed to CBS News that an Israeli missile has hit Iran.Reuters reported Israel has pre-notified United States about the strikes.

Israeli missiles

There were reports that Israeli missiles have hit a site in Iran, ABC News reported, citing a US official.

Iran's Fars news agency also said explosions were heard in central Isfahan airport, but the reason was unknown .

"The cause of these sounds is still unknown, and investigations continue until the exact details of the incident are determined," the semi-official Fars news agency said. Commercial flights began diverting their routes early on Friday morning over western Iran, AP news agency reported.

Gaza war

Delegations from the US and Israel had held a virtual meeting to discuss soaring tensions between Tel Aviv and Iran as well as Israel's vowed military action on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

The bulk of the White House's readout of the call on Thursday focused on Iran, just hours after a spokesperson said the teams would largely discuss Rafah.

The official White House readout of the meeting said it began "in a small group format to discuss the Iran attack and the collective efforts to further enhance Israel’s defense through advanced capabilities as well as cooperation with a broad coalition of military partners."

Meanwhile, Pentagon Chief Austin also spoke with Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant on Thursday to discuss regional threats and Iran's actions in the Middle East.

