South African police say eight Nigerian nationals have been arrested and charged with public violence and malicious damage to property after attacking police officers.

The accused were said to have damaged police vehicles and broken windows at Kimberley Police Station on Thursday night.

The suspects were apparently retaliating after police arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly being in possession of drugs.

Provincial SAPS spokesperson Cherelle Ehlers says, “During the execution of the arrest, the man allegedly resisted and assaulted SAPS members with a tyre strip. A large group, all believed to be Nigerian nationals, attacked the members and damaged SAPS vehicles.”

She adds: “Police fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd... during the process, the suspects broke windows at the police station. The group approached the police station and threatened to retaliate.

''The operational commander warned the group to disperse. Upon dispersing, the group damaged police vehicles ... another four suspects were arrested for malicious damage to property.”

Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Otola has condemned this behaviour and stressed that those who prevent police from exercising their duties will be prosecuted under the law.

"We will not allow such lawless behaviour; we are processing the suspects and working with Home Affairs to determine if they are legally or illegally in the country. Police will continue to stamp the authority of the state in the Northern Cape Province,’’ Otola said.

