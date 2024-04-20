TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye captures suspected PKK ringleader operating in western Germany
Mursel Durmaz, codenamed Zeynel, allegedly carried out terrorist activities for PKK in western German cities of Cologne and Troisdorf.
Türkiye captures suspected PKK ringleader operating in western Germany
The PKK terrorist organisation has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants / Photo: AA Archive
April 20, 2024

A suspected ringleader of the terrorist group PKK, operating in part of Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia region, has been captured in Istanbul by Turkish forces.

Mursel Durmaz, codenamed Zeynel, was captured in a joint operation by Istanbul police's Counterterrorism Branch and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), security sources said on Saturday.

After receiving intel that Durmaz, who has allegedly been active in the western German cities of Cologne and Troisdorf, was set to arrive in Istanbul by plane, teams detained him at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

The suspect was taken to Istanbul police headquarters, where he was processed. Afterwards, he was remanded in custody by the judge on duty, sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us