Manchester City beat Chelsea to reach FA Cup final
Chelsea had chances to take the lead, the best of them missed by Nicolas Jackson.
April 20, 2024

Bernardo Silva fired Manchester City into the FA Cup final after they beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday.

The Portuguese playmaker's 84th-minute goal ensured City maintained its pursuit of back-to-back domestic doubles in the week when its Champions League defense was ended by Real Madrid.

Kevin De Bruyne’s cross from the left was converted by Silva at the far post via a deflection from Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea had chances to take the lead, the best of them missed by Nicolas Jackson.

Closer to relegation

Manchester United meet Coventry in the other semifinal on Sunday. The final is on May 25.

Burnley's hopes of survival were boosted by routing last-placed Sheffield United 4-1.

Vincent Kompany's team is putting together a late-season bid to avoid the drop with only one loss in seven in the league. Burnley is within three points of safety.

The win at Bramall Lane pushed Sheffield United closer to relegation, 10 points from safety with five games to go.

Burnley thrash Brentford

First-half goals from Jacob Bruun Larsen and Lorenz Assignon put Burnley in control by the break. Gustavo Hamer briefly gave the home fans hope of a fightback before Lyle Foster and Johann Berg Gudmundsson sealed Burnley's fifth win of the campaign.

A good day for Burnley was made even better as relegation rival Luton was hammered at home by Brentford 5-1.

Luton, in 18th, had the chance to move out of the bottom three with a win, but is just two points ahead of Burnley in 19th.

Yoane Wissa struck twice for Brentford, which moved 10 points clear of the drop zone.

SOURCE:AP
