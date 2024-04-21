AFRICA
3 MIN READ
UN urges probe into Libyan activist's death in custody
The United Nations has urged an investigation into the death of Libyan political activist Siraj Dughman, who was in custody.
UN urges probe into Libyan activist's death in custody
According to Libyan authorities, political activist Siraj Dughman fell from a window and fractured his skull. / Photo: Getty Images
April 21, 2024

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya has called for an investigation into a political activist's death while detained at an eastern military base controlled by military leader Khalifa Haftar.

UNSMIL also demanded the "immediate release" of other prisoners it said were being detained "arbitrarily" by the war-torn country's eastern-based authorities.

In a statement on X on Sunday, the UN mission said it was "deeply saddened by the death of activist Siraj Dughman while in custody at Rajma military camp" and urged the Libyan "authorities to conduct a transparent and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death."

Plagued by political instability and violence since the overthrow of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya is split between an internationally recognised government, based in Tripoli, and a rival administration in the east backed by Haftar.

'Fell from a window'

The base at Rajma, about 25 kilometres (16 miles) east of Benghazi, serves as Haftar's headquarters.

In a video published on Saturday, the Haftar-affiliated Eastern Internal Security Agency confirmed Dughman's death.

The agency said it had commissioned a forensic examination according to which Dughman had died "while attempting to escape prison on Friday" when he fell "from a window, fracturing his skull."

The agency said he was arrested in October 2023 together with several others accused of "participating in a campaign" inciting the "overthrow of official state agencies" including Haftar's forces.

'Arbitrarily arrested'

UNSMIL said that Dughman "was arbitrarily arrested and detained in 2023" with other Benghazi-based staff members of the Libyan Center for Future Studies, an independent think tank, who "were never formally charged or appeared in court."

Dughman was the director of the organisation's office in Benghazi, eastern Libya's main city.

Extrajudicial arrests, detentions and assassinations of political dissidents, activists and human rights defenders have become common in Libya, particularly in the North African country's east.

The Libyan Center for Future Studies said the security agency was "responsible for his death" which occurred in "obscure circumstances".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us