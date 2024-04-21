The United Nations Support Mission in Libya has called for an investigation into a political activist's death while detained at an eastern military base controlled by military leader Khalifa Haftar.

UNSMIL also demanded the "immediate release" of other prisoners it said were being detained "arbitrarily" by the war-torn country's eastern-based authorities.

In a statement on X on Sunday, the UN mission said it was "deeply saddened by the death of activist Siraj Dughman while in custody at Rajma military camp" and urged the Libyan "authorities to conduct a transparent and independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death."

Plagued by political instability and violence since the overthrow of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya is split between an internationally recognised government, based in Tripoli, and a rival administration in the east backed by Haftar.

'Fell from a window'

The base at Rajma, about 25 kilometres (16 miles) east of Benghazi, serves as Haftar's headquarters.

In a video published on Saturday, the Haftar-affiliated Eastern Internal Security Agency confirmed Dughman's death.

The agency said it had commissioned a forensic examination according to which Dughman had died "while attempting to escape prison on Friday" when he fell "from a window, fracturing his skull."

The agency said he was arrested in October 2023 together with several others accused of "participating in a campaign" inciting the "overthrow of official state agencies" including Haftar's forces.

'Arbitrarily arrested'

UNSMIL said that Dughman "was arbitrarily arrested and detained in 2023" with other Benghazi-based staff members of the Libyan Center for Future Studies, an independent think tank, who "were never formally charged or appeared in court."

Dughman was the director of the organisation's office in Benghazi, eastern Libya's main city.

Extrajudicial arrests, detentions and assassinations of political dissidents, activists and human rights defenders have become common in Libya, particularly in the North African country's east.

The Libyan Center for Future Studies said the security agency was "responsible for his death" which occurred in "obscure circumstances".

