President Erdogan arrives in Iraq on his first visit after 12 years
The Turkish president is expected to discuss bilateral and regional issues during his meetings with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al Sudani.
Erdogan will also visit Erbil in northern Iraq after Baghdad talks. / Photo: AA
April 22, 2024

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Iraq’s capital Baghdad to hold meetings with Iraqi officials.

Erdogan is accompanied by the country’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, National Defence Minister Yasar Guler, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, his chief advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic and other ministers on Monday.

President Erdogan, who is visiting Iraq for the first time in 12 years, is expected to discuss bilateral and regional issues during his meetings with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al Sudani.

He will also visit Erbil in northern Iraq after Baghdad talks.

"During President Erdogan's visit to Erbil, especially in meetings with regional government officials, I am confident that they will share their vision on strengthening our relationship and ... ensuring internal stability and peace in Iraq,” said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday at a news conference.

SOURCE:TRT World
