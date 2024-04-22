World Athletics has been criticised by some international sports federations for its decision to award prize money at the Paris Olympics to athletes.

Last week, World Athletics announced it would become the first federation to offer prize money at an Olympics event.

Gold medalists in athletic events will earn $50,000.

In a statement, the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) cautioned that "one cannot and should not put a price on an Olympic gold medal."

ASOIF said it ‘’was neither informed nor consulted in advance of the announcement, which was made one day after the ASOIF General Assembly’’

ASOIF "expressed several concerns," especially as World Athletics was one of its member federations.

"Not all sports could or should replicate this move, even if they wanted to. Paying prize money in a multi-sport environment goes against the principle of solidarity, reinforces a different set of values across the sports, and opens up many questions," ASOIF added.

ASOIF says it will raise these concerns with World Athletics.

In response to ASOIF's statement, World Athletics said: "Awarding this prize money to gold medalists in Paris 2024, and then extending it to all medalists in LA 2028, is about underscoring our unwavering commitment to empowering the athletes and recognising the critical role they play in the success of an Olympic Games.

"It is impossible to put a marketable value on winning an Olympic medal. But we think it is important to make sure some of the revenues generated by our athletes at the Olympic Games are directly returned to those who make the Games the global spectacle that it is.’’

