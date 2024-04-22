AFRICA
UK's Sunak vows 'enough is enough' on deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made the comments just hours before parliament is due to take a decision on a controversial bill about the safety of Rwanda for asylum seekers.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has staked his political future on seeing through the Rwanda asylum plan. Photo / Reuters
April 22, 2024

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday promised that deportation flights of asylum seekers to Rwanda will begin in "10 to 12 weeks", as the plan entered its final stage in parliament.

"We are ready, plans are in place and these flights will go, come what may," Sunak told a Downing Street news conference, hours before parliament is set to approve the contentious proposal.

Sunak says it is essential to deter record numbers of asylum seekers crossing the Channel to England from France in small boats and has made it a key pillar of his Conservative party's pitch to voters.

He said that parliament would finally pass into law a bill about the safety of Rwanda for asylum seekers later on Monday following several weeks of legislative to-and-fro between its two chambers.

Election risks

"Enough is enough. No more prevarication. No more delay," Sunak told reporters, adding that he envisaged "multiple" flights a month over the summer months.

The UK is due to go to the polls in a general election later this year.

The Tories, who promised tighter immigration after the UK left the European Union, are expected to be trounced by the main opposition Labour party, a fter 14 years in power.

But the party's flagship scheme has been mired in difficulties and legal challenges since it was first proposed by Boris Johnson in May 2022 when he was prime minister.

So far no migrants have been sent to Rwanda.

More than 120,000 people have crossed the Channel on rudimentary vessels since 2018, when the government started recording numbers, and dozens have died, according to monitors.

SOURCE:AFP
