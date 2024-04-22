WORLD
Israeli military intelligence chief resigns over October 7 Hamas attack
Aharon Haliva, the head of Israel’s military intelligence, becomes the first senior Israeli figure to step down after Hamas' October 7 attack, saying he shouldered the blame for not preventing it.
Haliva said shortly after the attack in October that he shouldered the blame for not preventing the assault. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 22, 2024

The Israeli military has said the head of its intelligence corps has resigned over the failure to prevent Hamas’ unprecedented October 7 attack, which broke through Israel’s vaunted defences.

Aharon Haliva, the head of Israel’s military intelligence, became the first senior Israeli figure to step down on Monday, after the attack, which Israel claims killed 1,200 people, with roughly 250 more taken hostage.

"Major General Aharon Haliva, in coordination with the chief of the general staff, has requested to end his position, following his leadership responsibility as the head of the intelligence directorate for the events of October 7," the military said in a statement.

"It was decided that MG Aharon Haliva will end his position and retire from the IDF (army), once his successor is appointed in an orderly and professional process."

'I carry that black day with me'

In his resignation letter, Haliva took responsibility for failing to prevent the attack.

"On Saturday, October 7th 2023, Hamas committed a deadly surprise attack against the state of Israel," he wrote in the letter, a copy of which was given to journalists by the military.

"The intelligence division under my command did not live up to the task we were entrusted with... I carry that black day with me ever since. Day after day, night after night. I will forever carry with me the terrible pain of the war."

The Israeli military said in a statement that the military chief of staff accepted Haliva’s request to resign and thanked him for his service.

His resignation could set the stage for more of Israel’s top security brass to accept blame for not preventing the attack and step down.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
