By Charles Mgbolu

Wearing a red academy gown and cap and flashing a bright smile, South African multi-award veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube posed for the camera after receiving his honorary doctorate award over the weekend.

The award was given by Trinity International Bible University on Saturday, April 20. The Man in the Mirror actor posted several pictures from the ceremony on X and proudly introduced himself as Dr. Sello Maake kaNcube.

But that awards ceremony has been called a “sham” by South Africa’s Education Minister, Blade Nzimande.

Nzimande, through his spokesperson, Veli Mbele, said Trinity International Bible University has no authorization to offer any qualifications because it is not a registered private higher education institution.

“We have written to Trinity International University before and warned them about continuing to operate illegally and for them to regularise their operations. We have also asked the Council on Higher Education (CHE) for guidance on how honorary qualifications should be offered and by whom,’’ Nzimande said in a statement on Monday.

‘’The department is considering more comprehensive and decisive action against Trinity International Bible University and all other individuals or institutions who continue to undermine the department’s regulations,” Nzimande added.

The development shot Sello and Trinity International University to the top of the trends chart in South Africa over the weekend and into Monday, with fans on social media creating memes and cracking jokes over the situation.

‘’I'm curious since I don't see the name of the university and seeing the ceremony was in a warehouse,’’ wrote a fan, @IKEKHUMALO2, on X.

“When will the government start locking up institutions issuing fake accreditation, degrees, etc?” asked another fan, Nicola, also on X.

Sello was not the only South African celebrity to be issued an honorary award by the controversial institution on Saturday.

South African actress and singer ElizabethSerunye also posted a picture of herself wearing an identical academic gown and cap and writing on Instagram, ‘’Graduation day. Honour me as Dr. Sikasu Serunye.’’

Gospel singer Winnie Mashaba also received an honorary doctorate from the institution in 2019.

Neither Trinity International University nor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube have made any comments following these developments.

The pictures of Sello, Elizabeth, and Winnie taken at these controversial awards ceremonies have also not been taken down from social media.

