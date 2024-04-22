AFRICA
2 MIN READ
US holds talks with Niger over soldiers' pullout
US officials have held talks with Niger's leadership on the withdrawal of American troops from the West African nation.
US holds talks with Niger over soldiers' pullout
Niger says a security cooperation agreement it signed with the US more than 10 years ago was "unilaterally imposed." / Photo: TRT Afrika    / Others
April 22, 2024

The United States has begun discussions with Niger on withdrawing the more than 1,100 American personnel in the country, which has been a key base for regional counter-terrorism operations, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Niger's government – a military junta that ousted the country's president last year – said in March that it was ending a military cooperation agreement with Washington, which agreed to remove its troops last week and said it would send a delegation to Niamey within days.

"We can confirm the beginning of discussions between the US and Niger for the orderly withdrawal of US forces from the country," Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder told journalists.

The Defense Department "is providing a small delegation from the Pentagon and US Africa Command to participate in the discussions," Ryder said.

'Explore options'

There have not yet been any changes to troop levels in Niger, a linchpin in the US and French strategy to combat militant insurgents in West Africa and the location of a $100 million American drone base.

Ryder said the United States will "continue to explore options on how we can ensure that we're able to continue to address potential terrorist threats" in the wake of the withdrawal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us