Egypt calls for major probe into Gaza mass grave
Egypt has called for an international investigation after the discovery of a mass grave in southern Gaza following Israeli troops' exit.
Israeli troops have killed more than 34,150 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, 2023. / Photo: AFP
April 22, 2024

Egypt has called for an international investigation into reports of mass graves in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

At least 283 bodies of people were found in a mass grave at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis after the Israeli army withdrew from the city on April 7 following a four-month ground offensive, Gaza's civil defence agency said.

"It is regrettable and disgraceful that international law and human values continue to be violated so crudely in front of the whole world," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

It called on the international community to "immediately intervene" to halt Israeli violations and bring perpetrators to accountability.

Mass displacement

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border Hamas attack on October 7 last year, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

At least 34,151 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 77,000 others injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

