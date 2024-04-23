TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Iraq sign 26 agreements during Erdogan's visit to Baghdad
Among the agreements, the Development Road project stands as one of the most curitial outcome from the Turkish president's first visit to Iraq after 12 years.
Türkiye, Iraq sign 26 agreements during Erdogan's visit to Baghdad
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Development Road project was signed between Türkiye, Iraq, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. / Photo: AA
April 23, 2024

Türkiye and Iraq have signed 26 agreements in various fields during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Erdogan visited Iraq for the first time in 12 years to discuss bilateral relations, counter-terrorism, and regional issues, including Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza.

A total of 26 deals were signed between the two countries after Erdogan met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani.

The Development Road project

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Development Road project was signed between Türkiye, Iraq, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The deal, which aims to establish a 1,200-kilometer highway and railway, was signed by the transportation ministers from each country in the presence of Erdogan and al-Sudani.

The Development Road project encompasses railway and highway lines extending from the Grand Faw Port in Basra through the cities of Diwaniyah, Najaf, Karbala, Baghdad and Mosul to the Turkish border, aiming to provide access from the Turkish border to Mersin Port and onward to Europe via Istanbul by road.

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said the project will open a "new door" in terms of regional trade.

"The Development Road Project, which will directly contribute to the global trade system, will also benefit the development of all participating countries," Uraloglu said on X.

Türkiye and Iraq signed deals in the areas of energy, trade, education, tourism, sports, health and defence to bolster bilateral cooperation.

During his visit, Erdogan also met with President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government ​​​​​​​(KRG) in Erbil.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us