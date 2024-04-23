SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Unai Emery extends Aston Villa contract
Aston Villa have extended the contract of head coach Unai Emery until 2027.
Unai Emery extends Aston Villa contract
Unai Emery has guided Aston Villa to a top six position in the English Premier League. / Photo: AFP
April 23, 2024

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has extended his contract until 2027, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

Emery has done an impressive job at Villa Park, guiding the club from a relegation fight when he took over from Steven Gerrard in November 2022 to the brink of Champions League qualification.

The Birmingham club are fourth in the Premier League table, six points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham, who have two games in hand.

Villa are also through to the semi-final of the Europa Conference League, where they will face Olympiakos as they hunt a first European trophy since 1982, when they were crowned European champions.

'Good environment'

The former Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal boss was recently linked with the vacant Bayern Munich position and a number of other top European clubs are in the hunt for new managers.

"We are enjoying our way together with Villa fans, the club owners, management and this great group of players that we are proud of," said the 52-year-old Spaniard, whose existing deal had two years to run.

"Me and the football management, we share the vision of the owners. Nassef (Sawiris) and Wes (Edens) are very supportive and respectful, and we have a good environment and the right structure to develop this football club.

"We must maintain the hard-working spirit, clever decisions and coordination with the ownership that we have found during this time.

'Building operation around Emery'

"We will work to get better and better. And we will demand from each other. Ambition already is, and must always be, the motto of this project."

Chairperson Sawiris said: "We are thrilled and are building a sporting operation around Unai to support him with a view of returning Aston Villa, a co-founder of the English Football League as we prepare to celebrate our 150th anniversary, to its historic levels of greatness."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us