BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Oil company resumes operations in southern Nigeria
Nigeria's state oil company NNPC has resumed operations at Awoba oilfield in the southern part of the country.
Oil company resumes operations in southern Nigeria
Awoba oilfield in southern Nigeria had ceased operations in February 2022. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 23, 2024

Nigeria's Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and joint venture partner Newcross Exploration and Production have resumed output at the Awoba oilfield that ceased operations in February 2022 due to oil theft that curbed exports, the state oil company said on Tuesday.

Output has averaged 8,000 barrels per day (bpd) since operations restarted on April 13 and is expected to rise to 12,000 bpd within a month, NNPC spokesperson Olufemi Soneye said in a statement.

The Awoba field, which can pump up to 40,000 bpd, is located on oil mining lease (OML) 24, which was previously operated by oil major Shell but was sold to Newcross in 2014.

Newcross is one of a group of Nigerian producers that took over assets from Shell, TotalEnergies, Chevron and Eni in a divestment programme more than a decade ago.

Gas supply

Awoba is also expected to boost gas supply to power plants and other gas-based industries, Soneye said.

Africa's top oil producer, Nigeria pumps about 1.47 million bpd and is trying to boost output from fields sold to local producers by oil majors that have been fleeing from assets hampered by theft, sabotage and pipeline vandalism.

NNPC's oil output has risen by 60,000 bpd, thanks to a string of successes across its joint venture portfolio with local producers.

Recent achievements include the start of the Madu field on OML 83 and the restart of OMLs 29 and 18 in late 2023, Soneye said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us