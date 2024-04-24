SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Cricket: Uganda name Sharma as coach ahead of T20 World Cup
Uganda will be participating in the competition for the first time and will be among 20 teams at the tournament.
Cricket: Uganda name Sharma as coach ahead of T20 World Cup
Uganda's first match at the T20 World Cup will be against Afghanistan.    / Photo: Reuters
April 24, 2024

The Uganda Cricket Association on Tuesday named Indian former first-class cricketer Abhay Sharma as the new head coach of the men's national team in the run-up to the Twenty20 World Cup.

The Cricket Cranes have booked their place in the competition for the first time and will be among 20 teams at the tournament being jointly hosted by the United States and the West Indies from June 1.

The UCA announced Sharma's appointment on a three-year working contract in a statement on its website, saying he brought a "wealth of knowledge and expertise to lead the Cricket Cranes into thei r next chapter of success".

Sharma has previous coaching stints with India A and India Under-19s, as well as the Indian women's cricket team and the Delhi Ranji Trophy team, the UCA said.

"I am here to contribute to the team's aspirations, which include defeating the top sides in the world in the upcoming World Cup," the 54-year-old Sharma said in the statement.

"While Uganda Cricket has performed well in the last 12 months, there are areas, particularly fielding, where we need to improve."

Uganda have been drawn in Group C at the T20 World Cup alongside co-hosts West Indies, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea.

Uganda's first match at the T20 World Cup comes against Afghanistan in Guyana on June 5.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us