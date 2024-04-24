SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Ivorian Ndicka gets all clear to train after on-pitch collapse
Evan Ndicka was pictured smiling while sat upright in his hospital bed just hours after the incident.
Ivorian Ndicka gets all clear to train after on-pitch collapse
AS Roma's Evan Ndicka during the match against Udinese. Photo / Reuters
April 24, 2024

Roma defender Evan Ndicka has been given a medical green light to restart "provisional and observed" training after collapsing on the pitch during a Serie A game with Udinese on April 14, causing the match to be suspended.

The 24-year-old Ivorian defender was rushed to hospital amid fears of heart failure, although tests dismissed those as trapped air between the lung and chest wall was diagnosed.

The match was level at 1-1 when it was suspended and the final minutes will be played on Wednesday, April 25.

"Evan Ndicka has been given a series of tests that rule out any heart or lung problems," Roma said.

Pictured smiling

"Consequently the player can restart training but that will remain under close observation."

Ndicka was pictured smiling while sat upright in his hospital bed just hours after the incident.

He spent a night under observation before returning to Rome, with tests revealing no sign of cardiac issues, but instead "a thoracic trauma" was found to be the cause of the collapse.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us