South Africa has called for investigations after mass graves were uncovered at two major hospitals in war-torn Gaza.

The bodies were uncovered at Gaza's biggest hospital, Al-Shifa in Gaza City, and its second largest, the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

South Africa's Department of International Relations said it was appalled by the findings and called for investigations to ensure justice and accountability, public broadcaster SABC reports.

Israel's army has rejected accusations that its troops buried hundreds of Palestinian bodies in Gaza.

Genocidal acts

But South Africa said Israel continues to disregard rulings of the International Court of Justice to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Gazan medical facilities during the war, accusing Hamas of using them as command centres and to hold hostages abducted on October 7. Hamas denies the accusation.

Hospitals, which are protected under international law, have repeatedly come under Israeli bombardment over more than six months of war in Gaza.

