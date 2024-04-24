AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa calls for probe after mass graves uncovered in Gaza
Israel's army has rejected accusations that its troops buried hundreds of Palestinian bodies in Gaza.
South Africa calls for probe after mass graves uncovered in Gaza
People dig to recover bodies buried at Nasser hospital. Photo / Reuters
April 24, 2024

South Africa has called for investigations after mass graves were uncovered at two major hospitals in war-torn Gaza.

The bodies were uncovered at Gaza's biggest hospital, Al-Shifa in Gaza City, and its second largest, the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

South Africa's Department of International Relations said it was appalled by the findings and called for investigations to ensure justice and accountability, public broadcaster SABC reports.

Israel's army has rejected accusations that its troops buried hundreds of Palestinian bodies in Gaza.

Genocidal acts

But South Africa said Israel continues to disregard rulings of the International Court of Justice to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Gazan medical facilities during the war, accusing Hamas of using them as command centres and to hold hostages abducted on October 7. Hamas denies the accusation.

Hospitals, which are protected under international law, have repeatedly come under Israeli bombardment over more than six months of war in Gaza.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us