TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
TRT Spanish kicks off with Spanish Broadcasting Summit in Istanbul
The summit aims to foster cross-cultural dialogue and collaboration among Spanish-speaking nations, highlighting Türkiye's role as a bridge between diverse cultural spheres.
TRT Spanish kicks off with Spanish Broadcasting Summit in Istanbul
The new digital news platform, TRT Spanish, will be launched on April 26. / Photo: TRT World
April 24, 2024

Türkiye's state broadcaster, Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), will host the first TRT Spanish-Speaking Countries Broadcast Summit and TRT Español(Spanish) launch in Istanbul on April 25-26, to promote the country's voice globally.

The summit will feature the launch of the TRT Spanish digital news platform, marking its official entry into broadcasting.

Attendees will include 17 general managers, 21 journalists, and 16 executives from 18 Spanish-speaking countries, such as Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Bolivia.

In addition, 40 Latin American and Spanish students who are studying in Türkiye will take part in the summit.

The summit will commence with a workshop for journalists from Spanish-speaking countries on April 25. The workshop, titled "International Journalism," will focus on topics such as impartial journalism, public expectations, international relations, and the political impact of media, encouraging discussions and idea exchanges.

Panel topics at the summit

On April 26, the new digital news platform, TRT Spanish, will be launched.

The event will begin with opening speeches by the Presidency's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci.

Following the TRT Spanish launch, various panels will be held in the afternoon of April 26 with experienced speakers.

Panels will be organised with the following titles: "Strengthening Mutual Understanding through TV Series: Türkiye and Spanish-speaking Countries," "Türkiye-Spanish-speaking Countries Relations from the Perspective of Public Service Broadcasting: A Common Vision and Possible Future Challenges," and "The Changing Face of Global News Flow: Amplifying the Voice of Spanish-speaking Countries for Global Understanding and Equality."

Connecting cultural spheres

Under the slogan "The Place Where People Matter," TRT Spanish aims to merge two cultural spheres with an independent news vision, presenting global events with a unique perspective.

It will provide exclusive news and content to the Spanish-speaking audience, the primary language spoken in more than 20 countries around the world.

It will provide news and content tailored to the Spanish-speaking audience, a primary language spoken in more than 20 countries across the globe.

Additionally, the platform will bring together over half a billion people, highlighting differences, cultures, innovations, and richness through unique stories. This strong voice will resonate from Türkiye for Latin America, Spain, and the world.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us