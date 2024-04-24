Türkiye's state broadcaster, Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), will host the first TRT Spanish-Speaking Countries Broadcast Summit and TRT Español(Spanish) launch in Istanbul on April 25-26, to promote the country's voice globally.

The summit will feature the launch of the TRT Spanish digital news platform, marking its official entry into broadcasting.

Attendees will include 17 general managers, 21 journalists, and 16 executives from 18 Spanish-speaking countries, such as Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Bolivia.

In addition, 40 Latin American and Spanish students who are studying in Türkiye will take part in the summit.

The summit will commence with a workshop for journalists from Spanish-speaking countries on April 25. The workshop, titled "International Journalism," will focus on topics such as impartial journalism, public expectations, international relations, and the political impact of media, encouraging discussions and idea exchanges.

Panel topics at the summit

On April 26, the new digital news platform, TRT Spanish, will be launched.

The event will begin with opening speeches by the Presidency's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci.

Following the TRT Spanish launch, various panels will be held in the afternoon of April 26 with experienced speakers.

Panels will be organised with the following titles: "Strengthening Mutual Understanding through TV Series: Türkiye and Spanish-speaking Countries," "Türkiye-Spanish-speaking Countries Relations from the Perspective of Public Service Broadcasting: A Common Vision and Possible Future Challenges," and "The Changing Face of Global News Flow: Amplifying the Voice of Spanish-speaking Countries for Global Understanding and Equality."

Connecting cultural spheres

Under the slogan "The Place Where People Matter," TRT Spanish aims to merge two cultural spheres with an independent news vision, presenting global events with a unique perspective.

It will provide exclusive news and content to the Spanish-speaking audience, the primary language spoken in more than 20 countries around the world.

It will provide news and content tailored to the Spanish-speaking audience, a primary language spoken in more than 20 countries across the globe.

Additionally, the platform will bring together over half a billion people, highlighting differences, cultures, innovations, and richness through unique stories. This strong voice will resonate from Türkiye for Latin America, Spain, and the world.