AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Libya, Ethiopia discuss cooperation
Libyan and Ethiopian leaders held bilateral discussions in Ethiopia on Thursday.
Libya, Ethiopia discuss cooperation
Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh visited Ethiopia on April 25, 2024. / Photo: AA
April 25, 2024

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and his Ethiopian counterpart discussed bilateral relations during Dbeibeh's visit to Ethiopia on Thursday.

A statement by the Libyan government's Hakomitna platform said reactivating the Libyan-Ethiopian High Committee meeting between the two countries, which has not been held since 2004, and the organisation of Ethiopian workers in Libya were discussed during a meeting.

It said the leaders also held talks about the resumption of Ethiopian Airlines flights to Libya.

Ethiopian Premier Abiy Ahmed expressed satisfaction with Dbeibeh's visit, and said it was an important step for the resumption of cooperation after more than two decades.

Dbeibeh expressed his desire to restore cooperation between Libya and Ethiopia in all political, economic and security fields.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us