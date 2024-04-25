Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and his Ethiopian counterpart discussed bilateral relations during Dbeibeh's visit to Ethiopia on Thursday.

A statement by the Libyan government's Hakomitna platform said reactivating the Libyan-Ethiopian High Committee meeting between the two countries, which has not been held since 2004, and the organisation of Ethiopian workers in Libya were discussed during a meeting.

It said the leaders also held talks about the resumption of Ethiopian Airlines flights to Libya.

Ethiopian Premier Abiy Ahmed expressed satisfaction with Dbeibeh's visit, and said it was an important step for the resumption of cooperation after more than two decades.

Dbeibeh expressed his desire to restore cooperation between Libya and Ethiopia in all political, economic and security fields.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.