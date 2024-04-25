AFRICA
At least 70 'al-Shabaab militants' killed in Somalia
At least 70 suspected al-Shabaab militants have been killed in Somalia, the government said on Thursday.
Al-Shabaab militant group has been fighting the Somali government since 2007. / Photo: AFP
April 25, 2024

At least 70 al-Shabaab militants were killed and 30 others wounded in a military operation in Somalia's northern Mudug region, the country's information ministry said on Thursday.

The operation took place in the vicinity of Tabar-mooge, about 28 kilometres (17 miles) north of the recently liberated coastal town of Harardhere.

A statement issued by the ministry said the operation was conducted by the national army and its international security partners.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh/ISIS terror groups.

'All-out war'

Since 2007, al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) – a multidimensional mission authorised by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

The terror group has stepped up attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on the group.

SOURCE:AA
