AFRICA
3 MIN READ
SA extends troop deployment to DRC, Mozambique
South Africa has extended the peacekeeping mission by its troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique.
SA extends troop deployment to DRC, Mozambique
DRC, particularly the eastern part of the country, has endured years of unrest due to tens of armed groups. / Photo: Reuters
April 25, 2024

South Africa has extended the deployment of its troops in the conflict-hit Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and northern Mozambique, the presidency said.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had informed the National Assembly of the extension of the deployment of the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) under various international obligations.

He said 1,198 SANDF personnel would remain in the DR Congo as part of the UN peacekeeping force, helping the Congolese government to fight various illegal armed groups wreaking havoc on communities there.

Ramaphosa said 1,495 South African troops would remain in Mozambique to help the government fight against violent extremism in the northern region.

Displacements in northern Mozambique

"Members of the SANDF employed will continue with their responsibilities of combating acts of terrorism and violent extremism, over the period April 16, 2024 to December 31, 2024 at the expenditure estimate" of 984.3 million South African rand ($51.8 million), he said.

Northern Mozambique, especially the Cabo Delgado province, has been restive for years, with one armed militant group there believed to be affiliated with the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group.

Over 1 million people have been displaced from their homes as a result of the insurgency there and hundreds killed since 2017.

Rich in natural gas

Ramaphosa said South African troops will help combat acts of terrorism and violent extremists affecting the northern areas of Mozambique under Operation VIKELA.

The northern province of Mozambique is rich in natural gas, and companies such as France's Total SE plans to resume construction on its giant liquefied natural gas project in the country by mid-2024.

South African troops have been in Mozambique since 2021 and in the DR Congo since early this year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us