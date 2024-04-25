South Africa has extended the deployment of its troops in the conflict-hit Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and northern Mozambique, the presidency said.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he had informed the National Assembly of the extension of the deployment of the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) under various international obligations.

He said 1,198 SANDF personnel would remain in the DR Congo as part of the UN peacekeeping force, helping the Congolese government to fight various illegal armed groups wreaking havoc on communities there.

Ramaphosa said 1,495 South African troops would remain in Mozambique to help the government fight against violent extremism in the northern region.

Displacements in northern Mozambique

"Members of the SANDF employed will continue with their responsibilities of combating acts of terrorism and violent extremism, over the period April 16, 2024 to December 31, 2024 at the expenditure estimate" of 984.3 million South African rand ($51.8 million), he said.

Northern Mozambique, especially the Cabo Delgado province, has been restive for years, with one armed militant group there believed to be affiliated with the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group.

Over 1 million people have been displaced from their homes as a result of the insurgency there and hundreds killed since 2017.

Rich in natural gas

Ramaphosa said South African troops will help combat acts of terrorism and violent extremists affecting the northern areas of Mozambique under Operation VIKELA.

The northern province of Mozambique is rich in natural gas, and companies such as France's Total SE plans to resume construction on its giant liquefied natural gas project in the country by mid-2024.

South African troops have been in Mozambique since 2021 and in the DR Congo since early this year.

