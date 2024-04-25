AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Togo opposition calls for massive election turnout
Togo's opposition has urged its supporters to show up in large numbers for the legislative elections on April 29, 2024.
Togo opposition calls for massive election turnout
Togo's opposition says a new constitution recently passed by parliament seeks to extend President Faure Gnassingbe's stay in power. / Photo: AFP
April 25, 2024

A major Togolese opposition movement on Thursday called for a massive turnout in the April 29 legislative elections in which a disputed constitutional reform has become a central issue.

Political tensions have run high in Togo since lawmakers this month approved the reform that opposition parties believe allows President Faure Gnassingbe, put in office by the military in 2005, to extend his grip on power.

Gnassingbe succeeded his father, who ruled the small West African state for nearly four decades after leading a coup.

Dressed in their party's orange T-shirts hundreds of activists from the National Alliance for Change (ANC) gathered in a Lome district.

'Disorder in parliament'

"We must have a majority at the end of these elections to stop the disorder in the parliament," Francis Pedro Amuzu, an ANC candidate in the elections, said.

Under the new constitution, the presidency becomes a symbolic role elected by lawmakers for a four-year term.

Political power will rest with a new president of the council of ministers, a kind of prime minister's post, which the opposition fears Gnassingbe will take to allow him to bypass presidential term limits.

The position will be automatically held by the leader of the majority party in parliament.

'Power for life'

Gnassingbe is chief of the Union for the Republic Party (UNIR) that dominates parliament.

ANC leader Jean Pierre Fabre said the constitutional amendment "has only one objective: Keeping Faure Gnassingbe in power for life."

Ruling party representatives say the new parliamentary system strengthens Togo's democracy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us