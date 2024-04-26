SPORTS
Rashford says 'enough is enough' over criticisms
The 26-year-old scored a career-high 30 goals last season and was rewarded with a new deal until 2028, but his form has since slumped.
Marcus Rashford wil be unavailable in the tie against Burnley on Saturday Photo: Getty Images / Others
April 26, 2024

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has managed just eight goals in 40 appearances for his boyhood club during the current campaign and fans booed him in last Sunday's FA Cup semi-final win against Coventry.

The England international, writing in the Players' Tribune in February, said: "If you back me, good. If you doubt me, even better."

But responding to a post on X that called the treatment of Rashford "absolutely disgusting", "cruel" and "abuse", the United forward said: "I appreciate your support! It is abuse and has been for months. Enough is enough."

Ten Hag, speaking at his pre-match press conference, said he empathised with Rashford's plight.

'Back him'

"Last year he had a brilliant season. I think the best season in his career, he scored 30 goals, so there you see where he's capable of," the Dutch coach said.

"This season he didn't give the performances and then people are very critical, and I think we have to back him.

"Everyone should back him and push him to get back to the levels he was last year."

Rashford, who missed the 4-2 win against Sheffield United in midweek, will again be unavailable when injury-hit United host second-bottom Burnley on Saturday.

European football

Ten Hag's men, aiming to qualify for European football next season, are sixth in the Premier League table.

Asked if he is expecting to have two regular centre-backs available for the game, Ten Hag said with a resigned laugh: "No. Same squad apart from Mason Mount. He will return into the squad."

With Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Willy Kambwala, Jonny Evans and Lisandro Martinez still absent, Casemiro is set to start as makeshift centre-back again.

Martinez return

But Ten Hag expects Martinez to be back for a run-in that concludes with the FA Cup final against Manchester City, along with long-term absentees Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial.

"I think we are going to see them in this season," he said of the trio. "They returned, all three, onto the pitch."

