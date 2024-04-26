TÜRKİYE
Erdogan pledges NATO chief selection to be guided by 'strategic wisdom'
At joint news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Türkiye hopes to increase bilateral trade volume to $15B and then to $20B.
Turkish President Erdogan said that the trade volume between the two countries reached $13.9 billion last year and that Ankara hopes to initially increase it to $15 billion and then to $20 billion.
April 26, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the choice of the new NATO chief “will be made within the framework of strategic wisdom and fairness.”

“Nobody should have any doubt that we will make our decision within the framework of strategic wisdom and fairness," Erdogan said at a joint news conference on Friday with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul.

Rutte recently announced his bid to become the next NATO secretary-general.

Erdogan said that the trade volume between the two countries reached $13 billion last year and that Ankara hopes to initially increase it to $15 billion and then to $20 billion.

“With $6.4B in investments, Turkish entrepreneurs provide employment for some 80,000 people in the Netherlands,” Erdogan added. For his part, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Türkiye is playing an important role in trying to end the Gaza war.

He also underlined the importance of Türkiye’s geopolitical stance and influence in the region. Noting that Türkiye is a “crucial ally,” Rutte said NATO's southern wing needs Türkiye and its leadership.

TRT World
