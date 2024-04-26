AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya sorry for delay to repair leaking roof at main airport amid rains
The transport minister has come under sharp criticism over the state of the airport, East Africa's busiest.
Kenya sorry for delay to repair leaking roof at main airport amid rains
    The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is East Africa's busiest airport.  / Photo: Reuters / Photo: AFP
April 26, 2024

Kenya's airport authority has apologised for delay to repair roof leakages at terminals of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the country's main airport.

It is the second such apology in months following social media complaints about the airport’s poor state, amid ongoing heavy rains that have so far killed 70 people since March.

In a statement, the authority has apologised and said a contractor was on site for the repairs, although a temporary drainage system put in place had since been overwhelmed by the downpour.

"This is being mitigated as works progress and the contractor has been instructed to complete the works on schedule," it said.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding."

Local broadcaster Citizen TV on Friday posted a clip on social media showing a section of the check-in area in one of the terminals flooded. It said some operations were halted because of the leaking roof.

Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen has come under sharp criticism over the state of the airport, East Africa's busiest, in a country where tourism is a key part of the economy.

Heavy rain has been pounding Kenya in recent days, causing widespread devastation. Clips shared on social media show roads submerged and residents trapped on the roofs of their homes.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us