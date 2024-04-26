Kenya's airport authority has apologised for delay to repair roof leakages at terminals of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the country's main airport.

It is the second such apology in months following social media complaints about the airport’s poor state, amid ongoing heavy rains that have so far killed 70 people since March.

In a statement, the authority has apologised and said a contractor was on site for the repairs, although a temporary drainage system put in place had since been overwhelmed by the downpour.

"This is being mitigated as works progress and the contractor has been instructed to complete the works on schedule," it said.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding."

Local broadcaster Citizen TV on Friday posted a clip on social media showing a section of the check-in area in one of the terminals flooded. It said some operations were halted because of the leaking roof.

Transport Minister Kipchumba Murkomen has come under sharp criticism over the state of the airport, East Africa's busiest, in a country where tourism is a key part of the economy.

Heavy rain has been pounding Kenya in recent days, causing widespread devastation. Clips shared on social media show roads submerged and residents trapped on the roofs of their homes.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.