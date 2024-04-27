AFRICA
Sierra Leone's energy minister resigns amid power crisis
The energy ministry has now been placed under the direct supervision of President Julius Maada Bio.
Several countries in West Africa including Ghana, Nigeria and Sierra Leone are grappling with electricity problems. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
April 27, 2024

Sierra Leone's minister of energy has resigned, according to the president's office, against a backdrop of recent interruptions to the country's electricity supply.

The reasons for Alhadji Kanja Sesay's resignation were not officially explained.

Sierra Leone has been hit by months of worsening electricity crisis affecting businesses and government facilities.

In his resignation letter, Sesay said he took full responsibility for the crisis.

Wider problems

The energy ministry has now been placed under the direct supervision of President Julius Maada Bio, who will be assisted by two other officials, according to a press release from the presidency sent to AFP on Friday evening.

Several African countries are facing electricity shortages with economists suggesting the problem is frustrating industrialisation and economic growth.

The continent's biggest economy, Nigeria, had its creaking grid collapsed for the fifth time this year in the early hours of Monday, highlighting the country's inability to provide reliable power less than two weeks after raising tariffs for higher consumers by 230%.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
