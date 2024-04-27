AFRICA
Benin police tear-gas cost of living protesters
Protesters chanted the national anthem during the clashes.
 The police have not commented on the incident, / Photo: / File AFP
April 27, 2024

Benin police on Saturday fired tear gas to break up a protest organised by labour unions in the economic capital Cotonou over high living costs, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

Small groups of protesters had gathered at the protest site, which was cordoned off by squads of police who fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators.

"I came here to march against the high cost of living," trader Ariane Assilamehou told AFP at the protest. "But you see police rushing towards (us) and firing tear gas."

Protesters chanted the national anthem during the clashes.

CSA Benin, one of the country's largest unions, said on X, formerly Twitter, that its leader Anselme Amoussou had been taken away by police.

A union source said a dozen other protesters had been arrested. Police did not immediately issue a statement about the incident.

