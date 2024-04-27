Sheffield United were relegated from the Premier League after a 5-1 thrashing at Newcastle on Saturday.

Chris Wilder's side are 10 points from safety with just three games left following their 25th league defeat of a dismal season.

The bottom of the table Blades, who have only three league victories this term, will return to the Championship just 12 months after winning promotion.

Anel Ahmedhodzic put the visitors ahead at St James' Park, but Alexander Isak struck twice, Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson each netted and Ben Osborn scored an own goal to complete the rout.

Late penalty

Manchester United could only muster a point against Burnley on Saturday after substitute Zeki Amdouni scored a late penalty to rescue a 1-1 Premier League draw for the relegation-threatened side.

Burnley's 87th-minute penalty, awarded after goalkeeper Andre Onana fouled Amdouni in the box, cancelled a late strike by Antony and leaves Erik ten Hag's team sixth in the standings. They are six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have two games in hand. Burnley are 19th.

United squandered numerous chances and had Onana to thank for keeping Burnley off the scoresheet before Antony broke the deadlock in the 79th minute.

The Brazilian intercepted a poor pass and sprinted into the box before finishing into the bottom corner.

Short-lived celebration

The celebration at Old Trafford was short-lived as Onana hit Amdouni in the face while clearing the ball in the 87th minute.

VAR confirmed the penalty which Amdouni calmly put into the bottom corner to give his side a valuable point.

