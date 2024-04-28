South Africa's president has said that although his country achieved freedom and is making progress, it remains a "highly unequal society."

Addressing the nation during the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of South Africa's democratic dispensation on Saturday, Cyril Ramaphosa said the country is working hard to reverse the legacy of the oppressive apartheid regime which continues to define the choices and opportunities of so many South Africans.

"Despite great progress, many households do not have electricity or clean water. There are still many families that go hungry," he said.

Ramaphosa also said there is a huge divide between the rich and the poor in the country, blaming it on the legacy of apartheid.

'Proud of progress'

South Africans celebrate annually their first democratic elections held on April 27, which marked the official end of the racial segregation and oppression system of apartheid.

The 1994 multiracial parliamentary elections saw a landslide victory for the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party, with national liberation hero Nelson Mandela being elected as the country's first black president.

Ramaphosa said the country's journey since 1994 has proven that they are a nation of optimism, resilience and hope.

"The progress that has been made in a relatively short period of 30 years is something of which we can and should all be proud," Ramaphosa said.

'Dignity'

The South African leader also said the country has established a society founded on the rule of law and the premise of equality before the law.

"We have built democratic institutions and have rid our statute books of racist and sexist apartheid laws," he said, adding: "The state has worked to restore the dignity of all the South African people, particularly the dispossessed, the marginalised and the vulnerable."

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.