Haiti transitional govt to vote for president on Tuesday
Haiti's newly formed transitional government will vote for president on Tuesday, April 30.
Haiti's transitional government was installed after the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. / Photo: Reuters
April 28, 2024

Haiti's transitional council on Saturday said it will vote for the country's next president on Tuesday as part of efforts to bring the Caribbean country under control amid rampant gang violence.

The transition council took power in a ceremony on Thursday, formalising the resignation of former Prime Minster Ariel Henry.

The transitional government's mandate runs until February 2026, by when there are slated to be elections, and cannot be renewed.

The council's installation is seen as a key step toward the deployment of a multinational security mission Henry requested in 2022 and the United Nations approved more than six months ago.

The election will take place at the prime minister's Villa d'Accueil office on Tuesday morning, a statement said.

SOURCE:Reuters
