The Nigerian air force has struck suspected militants' hideouts in the northern state of Niger, killing "several terrorists", the air force said in a statement on Sunday.

The air strikes occurred at Shiroro local government on Saturday, Nigerian air force director of public relations and information, Edward Gabkwet, said.

The air force said that intelligence information had indicated that "the same terrorists" recently attacked soldiers at Bassa local government in the neighbouring Kogi State.

The suspects were also accused of planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on a busy road in Niger State.

Illegal refinery

"A post-strike battle damage assessment later confirmed the neutralisation of several terrorists and the destruction of their hideouts," Gabkwet said.

The military also launched air strikes in the Niger Delta region targeting "economic saboteurs and oil thieves," Gabkwet said.

According to the air force, the suspects illegally siphoned crude oil from mutilated pipelines.

Gabkwet said that during the attack on Saturday, law enforcement officers discovered 18 illegal refinery sites and a boat loaded with crude oil.

'Weakened potency of terrorists'

The refinery sites and the boat were "attacked and destroyed," the air force said.

"These strikes have substantially weakened the potency of terrorist elements in the northwest and oil thieves in the Niger Delta region," Gabkwet said.

Northern Nigeria has been grappling with a persistent insecurity problem posed by Boko Haram militants, kidnap gangs, and other insurgent groups.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.