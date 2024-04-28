AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Air force strikes suspected militants in northern Nigeria
The Nigerian air force has struck hideouts of suspected militants in the northern state of Niger, killing several suspects.
Air force strikes suspected militants in northern Nigeria
Northern Nigeria has been grappling with a persistent insecurity problem. / Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
April 28, 2024

The Nigerian air force has struck suspected militants' hideouts in the northern state of Niger, killing "several terrorists", the air force said in a statement on Sunday.

The air strikes occurred at Shiroro local government on Saturday, Nigerian air force director of public relations and information, Edward Gabkwet, said.

The air force said that intelligence information had indicated that "the same terrorists" recently attacked soldiers at Bassa local government in the neighbouring Kogi State.

The suspects were also accused of planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on a busy road in Niger State.

Illegal refinery

"A post-strike battle damage assessment later confirmed the neutralisation of several terrorists and the destruction of their hideouts," Gabkwet said.

The military also launched air strikes in the Niger Delta region targeting "economic saboteurs and oil thieves," Gabkwet said.

According to the air force, the suspects illegally siphoned crude oil from mutilated pipelines.

Gabkwet said that during the attack on Saturday, law enforcement officers discovered 18 illegal refinery sites and a boat loaded with crude oil.

'Weakened potency of terrorists'

The refinery sites and the boat were "attacked and destroyed," the air force said.

"These strikes have substantially weakened the potency of terrorist elements in the northwest and oil thieves in the Niger Delta region," Gabkwet said.

Northern Nigeria has been grappling with a persistent insecurity problem posed by Boko Haram militants, kidnap gangs, and other insurgent groups.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us