Arsenal survive Spurs scare to continue EPL title charge
Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 on Sunday to keep their English Premier League title challenge on course.
Arsenal now have 80 points in 35 games, and are on track for an EPL title should Manchester City slip. / Photo: AFP
April 28, 2024

Arsenal survived a Tottenham Hotspur scare to keep their English Premier League (EPL) title pursuit on track after a pulsating 3-2 win against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal had gone three goals up through Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz in the first half, but a resurgent Spurs pulled two goals back through Christian Romero in the 64th minute and a penalty by captain Son Heung-min in the 87th minute.

Arsenal defended their lead resiliently amid a late Spurs onslaught to leave the scoreline 3-2 at the end of regulation time.

Manchester City challenge

With three games left in the current EPL calendar, Arsenal have 80 points, and a strong goal difference.

Manchester City are second with 76 points, though with two games in hand. City are playing against Nottingham Forest later on Sunday.

Liverpool are third in the EPL table with 75 points in 35 games, while Aston Villa are fourth with 67 points.

