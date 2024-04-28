Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Sunday to put pressure on Arsenal in the race for the English Premier League (EPL) title.

Josko Gvardiol put Manchester City ahead in the 32nd minute with a brilliant header, before Erling Haaland, who had come off the bench, put the champions beyond reach in the 71st minute.

City now have 79 points in 34 games, a point behind leaders Arsenal, who have played a game more.

Liverpool are third with 75 points in 35 games.

Arsenal had earlier Sunday defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in a pulsating match that saw Spurs pull two goals back from 3-0 in the first half.

