Man City beat Nottingham 2-0 to maintain winning streak
Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Sunday to maintain an impressive steak in the English Premier League.
Erling Haaland came off the bench to score Manchester City's second goal against Nottingham Forest on April 28, 2024. / Photo: AFP
April 28, 2024

Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Sunday to put pressure on Arsenal in the race for the English Premier League (EPL) title.

Josko Gvardiol put Manchester City ahead in the 32nd minute with a brilliant header, before Erling Haaland, who had come off the bench, put the champions beyond reach in the 71st minute.

City now have 79 points in 34 games, a point behind leaders Arsenal, who have played a game more.

Liverpool are third with 75 points in 35 games.

Arsenal had earlier Sunday defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in a pulsating match that saw Spurs pull two goals back from 3-0 in the first half.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
