A boat carrying at least 40 flood victims capsized in Kenya's Tana River County on Sunday amid heavy rains and flooding, with several people feared dead.

The Kenya Red Cross Society confirmed that it has joined locals in search of survivors.

"Twenty-three people have been rescued and are currently receiving care at Madogo Hospital, while others are still missing," it said in a statement.

Tana River County, located northeast of the capital Nairobi approximately 320 kilomtres (about 199 miles) away, is among the worst affected by floods in the East African region.

Above-average rainfall

The boat, reportedly overloaded with evacuees from flooded areas, encountered rough waters, leading to the accident.

Local authorities and eyewitnesses described a frantic scene as rescue efforts were immediately mobilised.

Authorities in Kenya have confirmed that the death toll from the floods in country has surpassed 90, warning that the number will likely increase as dozens have been reported missing in the past week.

Kenya is experiencing relentless rainfall accompanied by severe storms and above-average precipitation during the ongoing March-May "long rains" season.

Widespread displacement

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued warnings urging the public to prepare for even heavier rainfall.

The ongoing floods have taken a toll on all 47 counties, leading to widespread displacement, destruction of property and infrastructure, and the tragic loss of lives.

According to the government, the floods have displaced 24,196 households comprising approximately 131,450 people, and 50 camps have been set up to cater for the displaced.

