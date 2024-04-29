TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye to support Dutch PM Rutte for NATO Secretary General position
Türkiye's decision to support Rutte's candidacy for NATO Secretary General underscores its commitment to strengthening the alliance and promoting peace and security in the region.
Türkiye to support Dutch PM Rutte for NATO Secretary General position
In a statement, Rutte emphasised Türkiye's importance to NATO, stating that Türkiye's leadership is crucial for the alliance's operations in the southern region. Photo: Others  / Others
April 29, 2024

Türkiye has announced its support for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the candidate for the new NATO Secretary General, a decision that underscores the country's commitment to fostering strong leadership within the alliance.

The endorsement of Rutte's candidacy comes after he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, where Rutte sought Türkiye's backing for the NATO leadership role.

This announcement was made following a series of diplomatic discussions and consultations within NATO. Türkiye's decision to support Rutte reflects its recognition of the importance of Rutte's leadership and his ability to navigate the complex challenges facing the alliance.

Türkiye's role in NATO

During their meeting at Vahdettin Mansion on April 26, President Erdogan and PM Rutte discussed the critical role that Türkiye plays in NATO's southern wing.

Rutte praised Türkiye for its efforts to resolve conflicts in Gaza and its contributions to addressing the war in Ukraine, highlighting Türkiye's significant role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

In a statement, Rutte emphasised Türkiye's importance to NATO, stating that Türkiye's leadership is crucial for the alliance's operations in the southern region. He praised Türkiye for its efforts in addressing regional conflicts and its role in promoting security and stability in the region.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us