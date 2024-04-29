AFRICA
3 MIN READ
UN asks S. Sudan to lift border taxes amid aid disruption
The UN has asked the government of South Sudan to lift new border taxes to facilitate aid flow into the country.
UN asks S. Sudan to lift border taxes amid aid disruption
The UN says that an estimated 9 million out of 12.5 million people in South Sudan need protection and humanitarian assistance. / Photo: AP
April 29, 2024

The United Nations has urged South Sudan to remove newly imposed taxes and charges that led to the suspension of UN food airdrops for thousands of people who depend on outside aid.

The UN Humanitarian Affairs Agency said on Monday in a statement that the pausing of airdrops in March had deprived of food 60,000 people who live in areas that are inaccessible by road, and their number is expected to rise to 135,000 by the end of May.

The UN said the new charges would have increased operational costs to $339,000 monthly, which it says is enough to feed over 16,300 people.

The new charges introduced in February are related to electronic cargo tracking, security escort fees and new taxes on fuel.

"Our limited funds are spent on saving lives and not bureaucratic impediments," Anita Kiki Gbeho, the UN humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan, said.

Peacekeeping mission

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in New York that the taxes and charges are also impacting the nearly 20,000-strong UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, "which is reviewing all of its activities, including patrols, the construction of police stations, schools and health care centers, as well as educational support."

The UN says the South Sudan government had said it would remove the new charges and taxes but had not committed to it in writing since February.

An estimated 9 million people out of 12.5 million people in South Sudan need protection and humanitarian assistance, according to the UN.

The country has also seen an increase in the number of people fleeing the war in neighbouring Sudan, further complicating humanitarian assistance to those affected by the internal conflict.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us